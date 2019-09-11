Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 11.09.2019, 15:48 Uhr aktualisiert: 11.09.2019, 15:50 Uhr
1. ( 1.) Truth Hurts Lizzo
2. ( 2.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
3. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish
4. ( 6.) Ran$om Lil Tecca
5. ( 5.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
6. ( 7.) No Guidance Chris Brown feat. Drake
7. ( - ) Circles Post Malone
8. ( 9.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
9. ( 8.) Talk Khalid
10. ( - ) Goodbyes Post Malone feat. Young Thug
