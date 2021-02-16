Fußball
Voraussichtliche Mannschaften, Fußball-Champions-League

Sevilla (dpa) -

Dienstag, 16.02.2021, 11:39 Uhr aktualisiert: 16.02.2021, 11:50 Uhr
Achtelfinale, Hinspiel:

FC Sevilla - Borussia Dortmund (Mittwoch, 21.00 Uhr, DAZN)

FC Sevilla: Bounou - Vidal, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Escudero - Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic - Suso, Gomez - En-Nesyri

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz - Can, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro - Delaney, Bellingham - Reyna, Reus, Sancho - Haaland

Schiedsrichter: Makkelie (NED)

