Top Ten
DVD-Charts
Quelle: AmazonVon dpa
Samstag, 08.05.2021, 15:10 Uhr aktualisiert: 08.05.2021, 15:12 Uhr
|1
|2
|After Truth
|Constantin Film
|2
|3
|Grey's Anatomy: Die jungen Ärzte - Die 16. Staffel
|Walt Disney
|3
|4
|Game of Thrones - Staffel 8
|Warner Bros
|4
|neu
|Heartland - Die dreizehnte Staffel
|Koch Media
|5
|9
|Outlander - Die komplette fünfte Season
|Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
|6
|5
|Harry Potter: The Complete Collection
|Warner Bros
|7
|neu
|Ku'damm 63
|LEONINE
|8
|neu
|FBI - Staffel 2
|Paramount Pictures
|9
|neu
|Club der roten Bänder
|LEONINE
|10
|10
|Die Eiskönigin 2
|Walt Disney
Stand: 30.4.2021
© dpa-infocom, dpa:120601-90-19789042/1363351641