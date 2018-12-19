US-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 19.12.2018, 15:28 Uhr aktualisiert: 19.12.2018, 15:30 Uhr ‹ Horseman Pass By Haggren Gravlund, Yeats und das perfekte Winter-Album Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 1.) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande 2. ( 3.) Without Me Halsey 3. ( 2.) Sicko Mode Travis Scott 4. ( 4.) Happier Marshmello & Bastille 5. ( 5.) High Hopes Panic! At The Disco 6. ( 7.) All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey 7. ( - ) Sunflower Post Malone & Swae Lee 8. ( 9.) Drip Too Hard Lil Baby & Gunna 9. ( 8.) ZEZE Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset 10. ( - ) Girls Like You Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B US-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) ›