US-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 09.01.2019, 15:52 Uhr aktualisiert: 09.01.2019, 15:54 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) I Am - I Was 21 Savage
2. ( 2.) Hoodie SZN A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
3. ( 6.) Championships Meek Mill
4. ( - ) beerbongs & bentleys Post Malone
5. ( - ) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Soundtrack
6. ( - ) Scorpion Drake
7. (10.) ASTROWORLD Travis Scott
8. ( 5.) The Greatest Showman Soundtrack
9. ( 9.) Dying to Live Kodak Black
10. ( 4.) A Star Is Born (Soundtrack) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
