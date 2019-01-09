US-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 09.01.2019, 15:52 Uhr aktualisiert: 09.01.2019, 15:54 Uhr ‹ Coverversionen Toller Tribute: «Sgt. Pepper» im Hipster-Jazz-Gewand Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret 1. ( 1.) I Am - I Was 21 Savage 2. ( 2.) Hoodie SZN A Boogie Wit da Hoodie 3. ( 6.) Championships Meek Mill 4. ( - ) beerbongs & bentleys Post Malone 5. ( - ) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Soundtrack 6. ( - ) Scorpion Drake 7. (10.) ASTROWORLD Travis Scott 8. ( 5.) The Greatest Showman Soundtrack 9. ( 9.) Dying to Live Kodak Black 10. ( 4.) A Star Is Born (Soundtrack) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper