Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 19.06.2019, 16:24 Uhr aktualisiert: 19.06.2019, 16:26 Uhr Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret 1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus 2. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish 3. ( 3.) Talk Khalid 4. ( 5.) Sucker Jonas Brothers 5. ( 4.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 6. ( 6.) Wow. Post Malone 7. ( 7.) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) Post Malone & Swae Lee 8. ( 8.) Suge DaBaby 9. ( - ) No Guidance Chris Brown Feat. Drake 10. ( 9.) Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith & Normani