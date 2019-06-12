Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 12.06.2019, 15:28 Uhr aktualisiert: 12.06.2019, 15:30 Uhr ‹ Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 12. Juni 2019 Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret 1. ( - ) Center Point Road Thomas Rhett 2. ( 1.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish 3. ( 2.) Father Of Asahd DJ Khaled 4. ( 5.) Free Spirit Khalid 5. ( - ) SHE IS COMING (EP) Miley Cyrus 6. ( 3.) IGOR Tyler, The Creator 7. ( - ) Diamonds Elton John 8. ( 8.) Baby On Baby DaBaby 9. ( 6.) Aladdin (2019) Soundtrack 10. ( 9.) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande