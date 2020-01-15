Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 15.01.2020, 15:40 Uhr aktualisiert: 15.01.2020, 15:42 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 3.) The Box Roddy Ricch
2. ( - ) Yummy Justin Bieber
3. ( 1.) Circles Post Malone
4. ( 2.) Memories Maroon 5
5. ( 9.) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
6. ( 4.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
7. ( 7.) Dance Monkey Tones And I
8. ( 6.) Good as Hell Lizzo
9. ( 5.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
10. (10.) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez
Lokales
Münsterland
Nachrichten
Sport
Nachrichten-Ticker
zur Startseite