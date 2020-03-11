Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 11.03.2020, 15:38 Uhr aktualisiert: 11.03.2020, 15:40 Uhr ‹ Your Life Is A Record Nachdenkliches und Philosophisches von Brandy Clark Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 1.) The Box Roddy Ricch 2. ( 2.) Life Is Good Future Featuring Drake 3. ( 5.) Don't Start Now Dua Lipa 4. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone 5. ( - ) Stupid Love Lady Gaga 6. ( 6.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas 7. ( 8.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 8. ( 7.) Dance Monkey Tones And I 9. ( 9.) Memories Maroon 5 10. ( - ) Intentions Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) ›