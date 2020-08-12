Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)

Mittwoch, 12.08.2020, 16:39 Uhr aktualisiert: 12.08.2020, 16:42 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 7.) Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
2. ( 2.) Rockstar DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
3. ( 3.) Whats Poppin Jack Harlow
4. ( 5.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
5. ( 8.) Roses SAINt JHN
6. ( - ) My Future Billie Eilish
7. (10.) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. ( 1.) Cardigan Taylor Swift
9. ( - ) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
10. ( - ) Blueberry Faygo Lil Mosey

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-142882/2

Lokales
Münsterland
Nachrichten
Sport
Nachrichten-Ticker
zur Startseite