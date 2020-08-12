Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 12.08.2020, 16:45 Uhr aktualisiert: 12.08.2020, 16:48 Uhr ‹ Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift 2. ( 4.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 3. ( 3.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD 4. ( 5.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast 5. ( 7.) My Turn Lil Baby 6. ( - ) Blame It on Baby DaBaby 7. (10.) Fine Line Harry Styles 8. ( 6.) Wunna Gunna 9. ( 9.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone 10. ( - ) The Lion King: The Gift (Soundtrack) Beyonce & Various Artists © dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-142883/3