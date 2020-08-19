Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 19.08.2020, 16:33 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist
1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift
2. ( 3.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD
3. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
4. ( - ) Pray 4 Love Rod Wave
5. ( - ) Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan
6. ( 4.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast
7. ( - ) Dreamland Glass Animals
8. ( 6.) Blame It on Baby DaBaby
9. ( 5.) My Turn Lil Baby
10. ( - ) Top Shotta NLE Choppa

