Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 27.01.2021, 17:01 Uhr
1. ( 1.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
2. ( - ) 34+35 Ariana Grande Ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
3. ( 2.) Mood 24kGoldn Feat. iann dior
4. ( 4.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
5. ( 3.) Positions Ariana Grande
6. ( 6.) Levitating Dua Lipa Feat. DaBaby
7. ( 5.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug
8. ( 7.) Holy Justin Bieber Feat. Chance the Rapper
9. ( 8.) Bang! AJR
10. (10.) Good Days SZA

