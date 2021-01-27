Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 27.01.2021, 17:01 Uhr ‹ Udondolo Urban Village erzählen vom Kultur-Schmelztiegel Soweto 1. ( 1.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo 2. ( - ) 34+35 Ariana Grande Ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion 3. ( 2.) Mood 24kGoldn Feat. iann dior 4. ( 4.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 5. ( 3.) Positions Ariana Grande 6. ( 6.) Levitating Dua Lipa Feat. DaBaby 7. ( 5.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug 8. ( 7.) Holy Justin Bieber Feat. Chance the Rapper 9. ( 8.) Bang! AJR 10. (10.) Good Days SZA © dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-103112/4 Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) ›