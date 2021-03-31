Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 31.03.2021, 16:26 Uhr aktualisiert: 31.03.2021, 16:28 Uhr ‹ We Are Golden-Globe-Gewinner Jon Batiste startet durch Platz Vorwoche Titel Act 1. ( - ) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon 2. ( 1.) Up Cardi B 3. ( 2.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak 4. ( 3.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo 5. ( 5.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd 6. ( 6.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 7. ( 7.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby 8. ( 4.) What's Next Drake 9. ( - ) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke 10. ( 8.) Mood 24kGoldn Featuring iann dior © dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-44351/3