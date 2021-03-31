Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 31.03.2021, 16:26 Uhr aktualisiert: 31.03.2021, 16:28 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
2. ( 1.) Up Cardi B
3. ( 2.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4. ( 3.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
5. ( 5.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd
6. ( 6.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
7. ( 7.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8. ( 4.) What's Next Drake
9. ( - ) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke
10. ( 8.) Mood 24kGoldn Featuring iann dior

