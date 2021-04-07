Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 07.04.2021, 17:48 Uhr aktualisiert: 07.04.2021, 17:50 Uhr ‹ Heavy Sun Erhebendes zum Osterfest: Daniel Lanois macht Gospel Platz Vorwoche Titel Act 1. ( - ) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X 2. ( 1.) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon 3. ( 3.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak 4. ( 2.) Up Cardi B 5. ( 4.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo 6. ( 5.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd 7. ( 7.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby 8. ( 6.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 9. (10.) Mood 24kGoldn Featuring iann dior 10. ( 9.) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke © dpa-infocom, dpa:210407-99-116881/3