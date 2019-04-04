Für iPhone und iPad
Game-Hits: Wildes Fantasy-Abenteuer und ein Fußball-Manager
Dem Rollenspiel «The Elder Scrolls: Blades» gelingt diese Woche eine fulminante Rückkehr in die iOS-Game-Charts. Farbklecksende Puzzlefans bringen «Roller Splat!» auf Platz eins, und Nachwuchsmanager verschaffen «Football Manager 2019 Mobile» eine Position im Mittelfeld.Von dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In dieser Woche findet die Fortsetzung eines Rollenspiel-Klassikers den Weg in die Game-Charts. Ein Puzzlespiel mit Farbkugeln birgt Suchtgefahr, und eine Wirtschaftssimulation begeistert Sportfans.
Fast sieben Jahre ist es her, dass das Spiel «The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim» das Rollenspiel-Genre revolutionierte. Mit «The Elder Scrolls: Blades» (In-App-Käufe möglich) von Bethesda findet diese wilde Monsterjagd jetzt einen Nachfolger - exklusiv für mobile Gamer. Zu ihren Aufgaben gehört es, fantastische Helden über den Kontinent Tamriel zu steuern, üble Ungeheuer zu bekämpfen sowie Schätze und neue Waffen zu sammeln. Das Abenteuer kann also beginnen.
Puzzle-Fans kommen bei «Roller Splat!» (In-App-Käufe möglich) von Voodoo auf ihre Kosten. Es gilt, ein Labyrinth mit Hilfe einer rollenden Farbkugel mit so wenig Zügen wie möglich auszufüllen. Das klingt sehr simpel, ist aber ziemlich knifflig.
«Football Manager 2019 Mobile» (9,99 Euro) von SEGA steht in der Tradition von Simulations-Klassikern wie «Anstoß». Es gilt, die eigene Fußballmannschaft durch geschickte Spielertransfers, Marketing und Auftellung zum Erfolg zu führen. Das richtige Spiel für Sportfans, Hobby-Strategen und Statistik-Fans.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|4
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|5
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|6
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|Rush Rally 3
|Brownmonster Limited
|4,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Pick Me Up™
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|3
|Twist Hit!
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|The Elder Scrolls: Blades
|Bethesda
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|AMAZE!!!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Scream Go Hero
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Rush Rally 3
|Brownmonster Limited
|4,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|7
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|The Elder Scrolls: Blades
|Bethesda
|kostenlos
|2
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Mahjong Journey
|G5 Entertainment AB
|kostenlos
|6
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|7
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Wort Stapel
|Talefun
|kostenlos
|9
|Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|10
|Pick Me Up
|tastypill
|kostenlos