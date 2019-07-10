Top Ten der Spiele
iOS-Games: «Mister X» suchen und ein Zug-Taxi fahren
Zwei Neueinsteiger wirbeln die iOS-Charts auf. Einer von ihnen ist kein Unbekannter. Früher feierte er Erfolge als Brettspiel.Von dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Letzte Woche musste «aquapark.io» noch den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games dem Konkurrenten «Harry Potter: Wizards Unite» überlassen. Von diesem Rückschlag scheint sich das Spiel gut erholt zu haben: Es thront wieder ganz oben.
Ebenfalls zufriedenstellend lief es für «Scottland Yard», dem kultigen Brettspiel, das es jetzt als digitale Version gibt. Dabei gilt es, «Mister X» zu finden, der sich in London versteckt hält. Viele Anhaltspunkte gibt es nicht, nur seine weggeworfenen Fahrscheine. Der knifflige Fall bringt dem iOS-Spiel den dritten und sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPad- bzw. iPhone-Games ein.
Ähnlich spektakulär macht in dieser Woche «Train Taxi» auf sich aufmerksam. Das Spiel rangiert auf den Plätzen vier und fünf der meistgeladenen iOS-Games und überzeugt die Nutzer mit virtuellen Taxi-Fahrten, bei denen sie mit einem Zug möglichst viele Passagiere einsammeln müssen. Desto mehr sie aufnehmen, umso größer wird der Zug. Das aber erhöht die Gefahr, einen Unfall zu bauen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|Scotland Yard
|Ravensburger Digital GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|8
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Granny
|Dennis Vukanovic
|kostenlos
|7
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Polysphere
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|3
|Scotland Yard
|Ravensburger Digital GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Das verrückte Labyrinth HD
|Ravensburger Digital GmbH
|4,99
|5
|Door Kickers
|KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
|5,49
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|7
|1849: Gold Edition
|SomaSim
|6,99
|8
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Word Story Prison Break
|VICENTER VIET NAM COMPANY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Polysphere
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|9
|Granny
|Dennis Vukanovic
|kostenlos
|10
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos