Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Von dpa

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 1.)ButterBTS
2.( 2.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
3.( 4.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
4.( 3.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
5.( - )Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
6.( 6.)Leave the Door OpenSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
7.( 5.)PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
8.( 8.)Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
9.( 7.)Save Your TearsThe Weeknd & Ariana Grande
10.( 9.)Deja VuOlivia Rodrigo

Startseite
 