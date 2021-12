417.000 Euro für seltene Erstausgabe von Harry-Potter-Buch

#HERITAGELIVE Gold Standard set at HA! The #Alaska Centennial Gold Nugget, so named as it was found on the 100th anniversary of the Klondike #GoldRush, is the largest #Gold nugget ever found in the 49th state. Discovered in 1998, it just sold for $750,000! https://t.co/WVhhuhtMBK pic.twitter.com/1ptmaW1VcX